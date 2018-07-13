CHICAGO (CBS) — A scary sight.

Young children dangling from a window high above the ground.

The state has removed those two children from the care of their mother after they were found outside a third story window.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole spoke to the people who rushed in to save them.

It’s difficult to make out at first. Even harder to look at when you realize what’s going on here.

“I was like where are the parents? Please come get the babies. They are going to fall off,” said Denise Ochoa.

In plain view, the feet and legs of two diaper clad two-year-olds dangling from what turned out to be a third story window.

Ochoa happened to be driving by the Hermosa apartment.

“I got out my car right away and I got under the window in case one of the babies fell,” said Ochoa.

Others soon joined in, hands ready to catch one of the infants if they fell.

“All the cars started stopping and screaming ‘the babies! The babies!'” said Jennifer Salgado.

“Every time they would move we would get scared, because we didn’t know if they were going to climb out the window or not,” said Ochoa.

One of the children crawled back inside. Then a passerby grabbed a ladder to eventually push the other inside as well.

Others tried to alert any adults within the complex.

“Some random man came ringing our doorbell, screaming saying there was kids hanging out the window,” said Josie Avilez.

Police responding to the call learned the children were home with their mother at the time.

They’ve since been placed with relatives pending an investigation.

“I was like where are the parents? No one is here. Why are the kids out the window? It was crazy,” said Ochoa.

It’s still unclear how the children got to the window in the first place. That’s part of the investigation.

No charges have been filed so far.