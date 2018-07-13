CHICAGO (CBS)–Another hot weekend is in store for Chicago, and there are plenty of reasons to get outside with the sun.

The Taste of Chicago is in full swing in Grant Park, along with 10 other festivals kicking off throughout the city between Friday and Sunday.

Here’s what’s happening this weekend:

July 13: Horner Park Beer Fest | Map

July 13: Bastille Day Chicago (Ravenswood) | Map

July 13-15: Windy City Smokeout (Fulton River District) | Map

July 13-15: Square Roots Festival (Lincoln Square) | Map

July 14-15: Southport Art & Music Fest (Lakeview) | Map

July 14-15: Roscoe Village Burger Fest | Map

July 14: Volleywood Electric Beach (Lincoln Park) | Map

July 14: Horner Fest Family Day | Map

July 15: Dearborn Garden Walk (Gold Coast) | Map

July 15: Chinatown Summer Fair | Map