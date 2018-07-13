CHICAGO (CBS) — The man charged with two counts of felony hate crime for harassing a woman wearing a Puerto Rico T-shirt at a forest preserve has been released on bail.

Timothy Trybus, 62 posted a $10,000 bond and has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

In June, Mia Irizarry was wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag when Trybus approached her at a Cook County Forest Preserve and began yelling at her, asking if she was an U.S. citizen.

Irizarry recorded the encounter for 36 minutes on Facebook Live. She also approached a forest preserve officer, Patrick Connor, who seemingly did nothing about the encounter.

Connor has since retired from the agency.

Cook County Judge Earl Hoffenberg has ordered Trybus, who’s from Park Ridge, not to have any contact with Irizarry nor is he to go to any forest preserves.

Trybus’ lawyer, David Goldman, said his client had been drinking at the time and “”It was certainly obnoxious speech but that’s what it remained-speech.”

Goldman said Trybus had six teeth pulled that day and was taking strong medicine with codeine, which led to his outburst.