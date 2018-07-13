CHICAGO (CBS)—A motorcyclist died Friday morning in a crash in suburban Antioch Township.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to West Grass Lake Road and Kathryn Drive around 5:15 a.m. for a report of a motorcycle down.

A 1999 Honda motorcycle was found on the south side of the roadway, police said.

After a brief search for the driver, he was found near a tree on the side of the road.

The man, who has not been identified, was driving eastbound on Grass Lake Road when he left the road and crashed into a tree.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.