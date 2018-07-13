CHICAGO (CBS)–Governor Bruce Rauner will introduce Vice President Mike Pence this afternoon during a fundraiser in Rosemont.

The event is where America First Policies, an organization tied to the pro-President Donald Trump super PAC America First Action, is hosting the 17th event of its “Tax Cuts to Put America First” tour.

Pence headed into Chicago Friday following a similar speaking engagement on Wednesday in Kansas City.

After landing at O’Hare Friday morning in Air Force Two, he headed to a fundraiser to benefit Congressman Peter Roskam.

Pence is expected to talk about the local, state and national impact of Trump’s Tax Cuts and Job Act during his speech.

The legislation, signed by the President in December 2017, impacts income and corporate taxes and deductions for child and elder care.

Pence is expected to speak at the tail end of the event, delivering his keynote speech at 1:15.