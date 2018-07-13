CHICAGO (CBS)–Just a few days after the Chicago police officer at the center of a fatal shooting was cleared of charges he beat two men at a Northwest side taven last year, officer Robert Rialmo was involved in another altercation at a bar early Friday, police said.

Rialmo was one of the people involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical at Teaser’s Pub, a bar located in Norwood Park, at around 3:40 a.m. when police responded to a call about a battery.

The embattled cop has often dominated local headlines since 2015 when he shot and killed 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and a downstairs neighbor who called police on the teen after hearing commotion in the upstairs apartment where LeGrier’s father lives.

He was cleared in a wrongful death lawsuit waged by the LeGrier Family last month, and on July 10 was found not guilty for his role in a 2017 bar fight at a Northwest side bar.

No charges have been filed in connection with the battery incident from this morning, but police said the incident is being reviewed by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).

Rialmo’s role in the altercation is still unclear.