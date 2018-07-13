  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo, LeGrier shooting, LeGrier trial verdict, Officer Robert Rialmo, Officer-Involved Shooting, Quintonio LeGrie, Quintonio LeGrier, Robert Rialmo, Wrongful Death Lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS)–Just a few days after the Chicago police officer at the center of a fatal shooting was cleared of charges he beat two men at a Northwest side taven last year, officer Robert Rialmo was involved in another altercation at a bar early Friday, police said.

Rialmo was one of the people involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical at Teaser’s Pub, a bar located in Norwood Park, at around 3:40 a.m. when police responded to a call about a battery.

The embattled cop has often dominated local headlines since 2015 when he shot and killed 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and a downstairs neighbor who called police on the teen after hearing commotion in the upstairs apartment where LeGrier’s father lives.

He was cleared in a wrongful death lawsuit waged by the LeGrier Family last month, and on July 10 was found not guilty for his role in a 2017 bar fight at a Northwest side bar. 

No charges have been filed in connection with the battery incident from this morning, but police said the incident is being reviewed by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).

Rialmo’s role in the altercation is still unclear.

rialmo Days After Acquittal In Bar Fight, Chicago Cop In Hot Water

Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo (picture courtesy Joel Brodsky)

 