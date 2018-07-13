CHICAGO (CBS)–A ride-share driver fired a gun at two carjackers, but did not stop them from taking his car Thursday night on Chicago’s North Side. Police did not say which ride-share company he works for.

The 23-year-old driver picked up two passengers on the 7400 block of West Belmont shortly after 11:15 p.m. when the men began beating him in an attempt to take his car, police said.

The driver, who has a license to carry a firearm, pulled out a handgun and began chasing the suspects. He fired shots as they fled from his vehicle, police said.

While the driver chased the suspects, one of them managed to jump back into his car and drove off, police said.

The victim grabbed onto his vehicle and was dragged a short distance before the suspect took off.

The driver was hospitalized in good condition.

Police did not provide information on what happened to the other suspect.