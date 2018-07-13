  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:officer dragged, Traffic Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A state trooper in Ohio was dragged for nearly a mile after a driver took off during a traffic stop.

In the video, the trooper can be seen talking to the driver, but then things take a turn for the worst.

The driver put his car into drive and guns it. The trooper tried to stop the driver, but he got caught in the door while the driver kept going. The second trooper at the scene then chased the car.

cop dragged State Trooper Dragged As Driver Takes Off During Traffic Stop

The trooper was able to break free once the driver eventually stopped. He suffered minor injuries to his shoulder and back.

The driver eventually turned himself in.