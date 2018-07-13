CHICAGO (CBS) — A state trooper in Ohio was dragged for nearly a mile after a driver took off during a traffic stop.

In the video, the trooper can be seen talking to the driver, but then things take a turn for the worst.

The driver put his car into drive and guns it. The trooper tried to stop the driver, but he got caught in the door while the driver kept going. The second trooper at the scene then chased the car.

The trooper was able to break free once the driver eventually stopped. He suffered minor injuries to his shoulder and back.

The driver eventually turned himself in.