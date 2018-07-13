CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago’s River West neighborhood will come alive this weekend when a massive crowd of cowboy boots and plaid shirts descends on Grand Avenue for the sixth annual Windy City Smokeout.

The country music and barbecue festival touts a lineup of 26 mostly up-and-coming country performers who will take the stage over the next three days.

Three headliners will highlight the three day festival at 8:30 p.m. each night, with Brett Young on Friday, Brett Eldridge on Saturday and Brothers Osborne on Sunday.

Ice-cold beer (including plenty of local craft brewers) and BBQ will keep guests fueled all weekend, with 20 specialty BBQ pitmasters serving up country-style favorites like smoked brisket, chicken wings and smoked baby back ribs.

Not into pork? Plenty of other options will abound, including barbeque-inspired sweets from Sprinkles Cupcakes, lobster rolls and garlic crab fries from Sir Kensington’s and charbroiled oysters from Pearl’s Southern Comfort.

Beyond the music, attendees can check out tons of activities over the weekend (most of them booze-related). The “World’s Largest Happy Hour” kicks off Friday at 2 p.m., with whiskey tasting and a mixology class scheduled for Saturday among a long list of other vendor-sponsored fun.

Over 45,000 guests are expected to attend this year’s Smokeout.

Tickets are $45 on Friday, $55 on Saturday and $50 on Sunday. A three-day wristband is $130.

For more information go to windycitysmokeout.com.