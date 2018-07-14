CHICAGO (CBS) — One woman is dead after a fire destroys a house in Galewood.

Another person who was injured is a Chicago police officer.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the details.

Investigators said the 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The call came in early Saturday morning just after 3:00. A woman who lives across the street said she heard several loud booms like an explosion. She went to check and saw the massive fire.

CPD officers said they arrived on the scene first and went door to door trying to tell neighbors to get out. Investigators said an officer was hurt while clearing the building with minor burns to his arm. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Julia Chavez said she was screaming for her neighbors to get out. The fire had already spread to the building next door.

“I was there banging. I was screaming because I could see the other house burning,” said Chavez. “It was scary.”

The American Red Cross is helping four families displaced by the fire. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.