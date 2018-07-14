CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire in the Galewood neighborhood turned deadly.

Two others were injured, including an heroic Chicago police officer.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen talked with a woman who tried to help her neighbors escape.

Investigators returned to the scene of a deadly house fire Saturday morning to try to figure out what happened.

Julia Chavez lives near Merrimac and Dickens.

“What I hear is big boom twice. I just ignored it but when I looked out the window I saw the house burning,” said Chavez.

It happened early Saturday morning just after 3:00. Officers from the Chicago Police Department got to the scene first. By that time, the fire had already spread to the house next door.

“A lot of officers banging everybody’s house. I was there with them too,” said Chavez. “I was there banging. I was screaming because I can see the other house was burning.”

Investigators said an officer had minor burns to his hand while trying to clear the building.

A 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

“I’m like oh my god just unbelievable. I feel so sorry for them,” said Nestor Hurtado.

“We always saw them and now the wife is dead. We’re praying for them,” said Chavez.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Meanwhile, the Red Cross is helping four families affected by the fire. No one was else was injured.