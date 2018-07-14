CHICAGO (CBS) — July is National Picnic Month.

Whether you’re headed to Ravinia or your local park, there’s plenty of summer left to dine alfresco.

Joining CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio is Hilary Sauer of River Roast sharing the latest tasty trends ideas to pack for a picnic.

“It’s all about upscale with picnics this season,” said Sauer. “You can absolutely use your picnic basket or you can use a lot of other really fun things. It’s all about the presentation.”

One idea is to have cut up pieces of blue cheese, head cheese, little pickles and hard salami – placed on a wooden board that can be easily wrapped up and transported.

Another easy to handle idea is putting together caprese skewers.

“It’s perfect for bringing along on your picnic,” said Sauer who points out skewers can have cherry tomatoes, cubed mozzarella, fresh basil and drizzled with balsamic vinegar.

For beverage options, Sauer said you can’t go wrong with a great rosé.

“Rosé. is definitely what’s on trend right now,” she said.

Visit the River Roast website for more delicious ideas to plan the perfect summer picnic.