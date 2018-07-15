CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly man who was shot while walking his dog continues to fight for his life.

Homer Donehue was shot in the back in the West Chatham neighborhood on Friday morning.

His family says he is in grave condition and in intensive care. He was not a target.

Family members are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Police say the masked gunman was targeting a 22-year-old woman and 31-year-old man who were walking behind Donehue.

They were also struck but are expected to recover.