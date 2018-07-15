CHICAGO (CBS) — Community activists promised a second day of protests after a Chicago Police offer fatally shot a man in the South Shore neighborhood.

“We’re pissed off; we’re tired,” community activist William Calloway said on Sunday the day after the shooting and standoff with officers. “You’re killing us!”

“Our voice is not gonna be silenced.”

Calloway demanded the police release the video of the shooting immediately.

“We don’t trust what CPD says. Show us. Don’t wait 60 days. Show the community now.”

After the shooting on Saturday evening, tensions rose quickly, CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports. Dozens of people showed up, and at some point the officers had to push the crowd back.

The the protests happened near 71st Street and Clyde shortly after Harith Augustus, 37, was shot. An officer on foot patrol saw Augustus, who police said appeared to be armed.

.@Chicago_Police say the man had a semi-automatic weapon and magazine clips on him. They do not believe at this time that he had a concealed carry permit. @cbschicago — Maggie Huynh (@maggiehuynh) July 15, 2018

When officers questioned him, police say he became combative and reached for what officers believed to be a weapon. That’s when an officer shot the man.

Friends of the man say he worked as a barber in the neighborhood and had no gang affiliation.

Police say some protesters were throwing rocks, bottles and jumping on police cars.

Four people were arrested and several officers had minor cuts.

The Civilian Officer Of Police Accountability is looking into the shooting and the officers involved will be placed on desk duty.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.