CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 Investigators found a danger, citywide. Warning tiles installed at crosswalks to help pedestrians are crumbing and becoming hazards at busy intersections. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini found for years the city failed to make repairs and failed to buy a better tile that would have held up.

Edwin Rodriguez is visually impaired and has a warning for others about warning tiles installed as protection at intersections. He says to walk carefully or avoid them because too often, they can actually be tripping hazards.

“That’s disgusting man,” said Rodriguez about a crumbling one near his home. “I didn’t know it was that bad.”

The City of Chicago has spent millions to install various kinds, including metal tiles which seem sturdy. However, CBS 2 Investigators found other ones made of concrete or synthetic material called polymer falling apart across the city – even in front of City Hall.

Warning tiles coming loose from the ground, missing screws, and in urgent need of repair. At 45th and Spaulding, tiles are crumbling with wires sticking out creating a tripping hazard.

Rudy Baker worries about one at Austin and Hirsch, which has fallen apart, with pieces sticking out and a potential danger to his young daughter.

“The metal poking out of the ground, I could push the stroller, she could get cut,” said Baker. “Trip and fall if I was running across the street.”

The 2 Investigators found dangers at busy intersections, including Chicago and LaSalle where loose screws could send pedestrians falling into heavy traffic.

Lloyd Burns tripped on a tile at a different location and fell into the street. He caught his shoe on a broken non-metal tile at North Ave. and Parkside, and said he almost was hit by a car.

“Yes, I almost did,” said Burns. “The guy stopped… I was hoping that he didn’t run me over.”

Burns injured his shoulder and wrist. His hand is still numb. The warning tiles at the location are still broken, in fact, the conditions of warning tiles even worse than when Burns fell – six years ago.

Repair delays appear to be a significant problem. The CBS 2 Investigators analyzed data of repairs made since last year, and found it typically took the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) 600 days to fix a tile after it had been reported broken.

CDOT’s list of locations with broken tiles in need of repair, also shows lengthy delays. Good examples on Marquette, where folks reported two different intersections with crumbling tiles. Yet, 16 months later, those tiles are still a mess.

“This is a danger not only to blind people, but to anyone,” said Edwin Rodriguez.

A Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) spokesman says, since 2013, only iron warning tiles have been installed. However, for seven years before that, CDOT contracts show they primarily used polymer tiles. The 2 Investigators have repeatedly asked exactly what this cost taxpayers, and who is paying to replace the broken tiles, but CDOT has not responded.