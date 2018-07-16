  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are warning people in Albany Park about a string of strong-arm robberies that have struck the neighborhood this month.

In all four incidents reported to police, the offender or offenders punched the victims before taking off with their property, police said.

The latest robbery took place last Sunday, July 8, on the 3400 block of West Lawrence Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The other robberies were reported at the following locations:

The 3600 block of West Ainslie Street on July 1 at 11:26 p.m.

The 3500 Block of West Lawrence Avenue on July 5 at 12:45 am.

The 4800 Block of North Hamlin Avenue on July 8 at 1:20 am.

Police are seeking three suspects.

 

 

 

 