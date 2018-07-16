CHICAGO (CBS) — The Marquette Greenway will take bicyclists and pedestrians on a scenic trip around the southern tip of Lake Michigan.

“It takes you right from the Southside of Chicago, Calumet Park, winds you right through the heart of Northwest Indiana, through the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, and eventually into Southwest Michigan Harbor Country,” said Mitch Barloga, the Active Transportation Manager at the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission.

A bike path in Whiting is part of 28 paved paths. Linking segments of the paths, however, will take federal funding.

“We’re looking for $23 million to finish those 30 remaining miles,” Barloga stated.

The path would serve as an asphalt bike highway from Chicago to New Buffalo, Michigan.

“Trails have proven to be economic generators wherever they have been placed. Property values go up, and quality of life improves,” he said.

The path would connect a diverse population to the renowned Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission says they will find out later this year if the funds will be approved.