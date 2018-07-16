CHICAGO (CBS)–A Crystal Lake man has been charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Anthony T. Franklin, 37, of the 500 block of Somerset Lane, was arrested July 13 by the Crystal Lake Police Department, with the assistance of the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Unit and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Authorities executed a search warrant at his apartment at approximately 6 a.m. Friday. Police did not disclose details about how much illegal material was found.

Franklin is being held in McHenry County Jail on $200,000 bond. A court date is scheduled for Tuesday.

He is charged with eight counts of felony child porn possession, police said.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Crystal Lake Police at 815-356-3620.