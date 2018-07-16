CHICAGO (CBS) — A dog was hit by an arrow while out for a routine walk in the Albany Park neighborhood.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports Quincy and her owner, Stephanie Hatfield, were walking through an Albany Park alley over the weekend when the incident happened.

“It’s right here,” Hatfield said, pointing to the wound. “I heard a ‘pop’ and a ‘whoosh.’”

Hatfield says at first she didn’t realize what she was hearing.

“Then I saw an arrow on the ground,” she recalled. “I was terrified because I didn’t know if another one was coming.”

Hatfield says an archery arrow came flying out of nowhere and hit Quincy, breaking the skin on her hind leg.

“I’m not sure if it was just a freak accident or if there was any intent,” Hatfield said.

The incident happened steps from Busy Jensen Park, in a neighborhood filled with dogs.

Bob Blythe lives in the neighborhood.

“I hope it was someone just doing target practice and it got astray because it’s weird,” he said.

Karla Menendez, another neighborhood resident, agreed, saying she is worried the same thing might happen to her dog.

“I’m scared,” Menendez said. “I didn’t want to linger too long, so I just wanted to take him for a lap and head home. I don’t want to risk my dog getting hurt or myself being hurt by an arrow.

Hatfield says Quincy’s wound is healing quickly.

Chicago Police were called to the scene. They took the arrow into evidence, but were not able to make any arrest or determine where the arrow came from.