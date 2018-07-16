CHICAGO (CBS)–Gov. Bruce Rauner Monday signed new gun legislation into law before heading to Dixon High School–two months after a gunman opened fire inside the school.

Known as the “Red Flag Bill,” the law allows family members of gun violence victims to to seek an order of protection to confiscate firearms from someone deemed to pose a danger to themselves or others.

Under the new law, the court can issue an emergency order right away or hear the case within two weeks. A judge can then elect to revoke the person’s FOID card for up to six months.

After signing the bill at Chicago’s Thompson Center late Monday morning, Rauner will head to downstate Dixon, Ill. where he will be joined by officer Mark Dallas.

The school safety officer is credited with preventing an attack at Dixon High School in May. After he heard gunshots, Dallas ran toward the gunman and stopped him before he could harm students.

The “Red Flag Bill” was crafted in response to recent mass shootings at a high school in Parkland, Fla., and at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.