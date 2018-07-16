CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver of a white SUV that struck and killed a 64-year-old as he crossed the street near Chicago’s Belmont-Cragin neighborhood Sunday night.

The man was struck by a Ford Edge with tinted windows around 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Fullerton, police said.

The vehicle was speeding, and continued driving eastbound before turning northbound on Laramie after after hitting the man.

Police said the driver’s side mirror was knocked off and the front driver’s side likely has damage from the crash.