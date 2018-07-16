CHICAGO (CBS)–Gov. Bruce Rauner Monday signed a bill Monday to take away guns from those judged to pose a threat in court.

He signed the “Red Flag Bill” at Chicago’s Thompson Center late Monday morning before heading to downstate Dixon where he was scheduled to talk about safety at Dixon High School–two months after a gunman opened fire inside the school.

Rauner is expected to appear at the school alongside safety officer Mark Dallas, the school safety officer credited with preventing an attack at the high school in May. After he heard gunshots, Dallas ran toward the gunman and stopped him before he could harm students.

The “Red Flag Bill” was crafted in response to recent mass shootings at a high school in Parkland, Fla., and at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.

The legislation allows gun violence victims to seek an order of protection to confiscate firearms from someone deemed to pose a danger to themselves or others. A judge would have up to two weeks to take away any firearms and revoke an existing FOID card for up to six months.

Another measure would allow schools, religious organizations and workplaces to petition the court for a no-contact order for someone viewed as a threat.