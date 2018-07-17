CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are warning Chicago’s Back of the Yards community about a rash of daytime robberies targeting street vendors.

The most recent robbery of four that have been reported to police since June 28 occurred Monday afternoon when a street vendor was shot.

The 34-year-old man was shot at 12 p.m. on the 4800 block of South Throop Street, police said.

The man was shot in the back and arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

All of the robberies occurred in broad daylight, between the hours of 12 and 6:30 p.m., police said in a community alert.

Other street vendors were robbed on the following dates and locations:

The 900 block of West 50th Street on June 28 at 5:50 p.m.

The 900 block of West 50th Street on July 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The 4800 block of Justine Street on July 3 at 3:10 p.m.

Police said the suspect is a black male in his 20’s. During Monday’s robbery, he was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and braids. He may be driving a purple or maroon-colored Buick Rendezvous.

Contact Area Central Detectives with information at 312-747-8382.