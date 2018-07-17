CHICAGO (CBS) — A Plainfield man who sexually abused two young children over a ten-year period received 12 consecutive life sentences for his crimes, according to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

David B. Libby, 52, was found guilty of 12 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child in March. Libby was sentenced by Circuit Judge Sarah Jones on Thursday.

According to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, Libby had unrestricted access to the children and began sexually assaulting them when they were young, beginning in 2004 through 2014.

A teacher contacted the school social worker after one of the children made a troubling comment on a written test. The student eventually reported the abuse to the social worker, who then contacted Plainfield Police.

“David Libby is a vile monster who engaged in the repeated and horrific sexual abuse of two children from a time when they were very young and impressionable,” said State’s Attorney Glasgow. “It took tremendous courage for them to come forward and testify against this vile and unrepentant predator. They helped police and prosecutors place him behind bars where he will never harm another child and where he will certainly draw his final breath.”

Libby admitted to sexually assaulting the children when he was interviewed by police.