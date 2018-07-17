CHICAGO (CBS)–Dairy Queen fans in suburban Homewood will have to wait awhile for that next ‘Blizzard’ because an SUV careened into the front window of the half-century-old ice cream shop overnight.

Police said the vehicle crashed all the way into the restaurant, at the corner or Ridge Road and Gladville Avenue.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m., police said. No one was inside at the time of the accident.

Neighbor Rich Wojcikowski woke up to a loud bang in the middle of the night.

“I was just hoping everyone was alive who was still in the vehicle,” Wojcikowski said. “With that big of an impact, I’m surprised that anyone even came out alive.”

Dairy Queen owner Kelly Welsh said she was in shock when she found out about the crash.

“This is my whole life, so it was hard for me to walk up and see a car sticking out of my building.” Welsh said.

Two passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. Their condition was not provided by Homewood Police.

Authorities are evaluating the severity of the damage, and details about what caused the crash are still emerging.

Welsh said she plans to rebuild and reopen as soon as possible.