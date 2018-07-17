CHICAGO (CBS)—Two boys broke into the Fox River Trolley Museum in south Elgin and caused more than $110,000 in damage.

The vandals, ages 11 and 13, knocked out the windows of eight boxcars, according to police.

Museum officials said the boys broke in sometime between July 4 and 7.

They have both been charged with burglary and criminal damage to property.

The boxcars were supposed to be part of the town’s annual summer festival, “Riverfest,” and museum officials said they hope the windows will be replaced in time for the Aug. 17 event.

A GoFundMe page has raised $1,400 toward the repairs.

The museum, founded in 1966, is open Saturdays throughout the summer and for special events year round.