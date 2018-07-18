CHICAGO (CBS)–A 10-year-old girl was followed home after getting off the bus Monday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood around 2:30 p.m., according to a community alert issued by police.

The man, who was standing on the sidewalk near the bus stop on the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue, told the girl he had candy and started chasing her as she ran away, police said.

She arrived at her home safely, and the man disappeared.

This is the second time the girl told police she saw the man. He was seen standing in the same location on July 13.

The man is described as black, between 20-30-years-old and between 170 and 230 pounds. He has black braided hair, according to the description provided to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.