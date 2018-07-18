CHICAGO (CBS)– A 25-year-old Indiana man who allegedly sexually assaulted two young girls in Lincoln Park is set to appear in a Chicago courtroom today.

Hunter Best of Indiana is facing several felony charges including aggravated sexual abuse, home invasion and criminal trespassing stemming from two sexual assaults that occurred in the early-morning hours on Memorial Day.

It was May 27th at around 2 a.m. when, in the span of less than a half hour, Best allegedly walked into two homes in the upscale neighborhood and attacked two underage girls as they slept.

He is set to appear before a judge in the courthouse at 26th and California in the next hour.

A surveillance video shows Best walking between the two homes after the first attack.

The homes are about a block apart on West Belden and West Grant.

Police say Best gained entry into both homes through unlocked doors.

In one of the homes police say he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.

In the other home he’s accused of attempting to abuse an 11-year-old girl.

Both girls were sleeping when he woke them up, according to prosecutors.

News of the arrest came as a great relief to residents of the Lincoln Park area.