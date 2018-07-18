CHICAGO (CBS) — Heart attacks during pregnancy are increasing among women in the U.S.

A 12-year study led by NYU School of Medicine was released Wednesday, reporting alarming new numbers.

The study found the risk of having a heart attack while pregnant, while giving birth, or in the two months after delivery is up 25% from 2002 to 2014.

Researchers say some of the reasons why include women having children later in life and a growing number of women being obese and diabetic.

Erika Perez says she was 37 when she had a massive heart attack, just ten days after her son was born.

“I never through that being 37 and having my third baby, I was going to be having a heart attack,” Perez said.

Doctors say women over 40 are most at risk and say don’t ignore the warning signs, like chest pain.