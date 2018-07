CHICAGO (CBS) — The hunt is over for an escaped parolee.

Alshaund Scarbough was caught just before noon Wednesday in Chicago.

Despite wearing handcuffs, he managed to escape from Illinois Department of Corrections agents on Monday.

The parolee was at an approved residence near 77th Street and Peoria Street when the individual escaped from agents.

The IDOC Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the search.