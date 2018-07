CHICAGO (CBS)–People living in Chicago can now get a discount on prescription drugs, and it’s only for residents of the city.

The Chicago RX Card will provide discounts on both name-brand and generic drugs.

The card is accepted at all major pharmacy chains and some independent pharmacies.

Card-users can save up to 80 percent on some drugs, CBS 2 reports.

Cards can be obtained at https://www.chicagorxcard.com/