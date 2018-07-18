CHICAGO (CBS) — The iconic golden pyramid house in suburban Wadsworth caught fire Tuesday, filling the sky with smoke and flames.

The unusually shaped home made it difficult for firefighters to battle the flames.

No one was touring the house when the fire started.

The 80-year-old homeowner and designer who has dementia was inside the home in his wheelchair when the fire started. His caregiver and fire officials were able to get him out of the home safely.

NOW: Crews battling fire at Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth, Illinois.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/hTeVYoNhUO — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) July 18, 2018

Fire officials say a wind-driven fire created a mayday explosion on the fourth floor. They described it as a blow-torch that blew firefighters off their feet. Two firefighters were injured.

A 15-year-old Yorkie named Lulu died in the fire.

Gurnee Battalion Chief David Douglas said, “We’ve done walkthroughs through this building before and we knew the challenges that would come. Today those came true.”

The fire started around 4 p.m. at the pyramid, built as a private home in the 1970s.

The pyramid is 17,000 square feet and stands at six stories tall, surrounded by Egyptian statues and a moat.

“We’re actually drafting from that water. That’s our water supply,” Chief Douglas said.

Heide Rivera came by the Lake County staple Tuesday night. She says it was her and her husband’s first date.

“It’s sentimental right now for me and my husband,” Rivera said.