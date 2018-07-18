CHICAGO (CBS)–The woman arrested multiple times for her efforts to bypass airline security and sneak onto flights all over the country has been released on an electronic monitoring bracelet.

“Serial Stowaway” Marilyn Hartman on Wednesday was released after a judge ruled that she’s fit to stand trial.

Hartman has repeated her behavior of trying unlawfully to board flights on several past occasions while she’s been free on bail.

Her last arrest was in January, when she successfully boarded a British Airways flight at O’Hare Airport headed to London.

A psychiatrist testified in court Wednesday that a mental condition Hartman was suffering from has since stabilized.

Judge Maura Slattery-Boyle warned Hartman to stay away from airports and other means of public transportation.

Her next court date is Aug. 27.