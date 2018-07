CHICAGO (CBS) — At least eight people are dead after a tourist boat capsized in Missouri due to severe weather.

The accident happened near Branson. 31 people, including children, were on board the tourist boat when it capsized on Rock Lake.

Several survivors were rushed to the hospital. Divers are still on the scene.

A photo from the “Ride the Ducks Branson” website gives an idea of what the boat looked like.

The local sheriff says high winds were to blame for the accident.