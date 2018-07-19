CHICAGO (CBS) — An odd scene in Maywood.

No prosecutor was at Thursday’s hearing for the judge charged with bringing a gun into the Chicago criminal courthouse.

Cook County Judge Joseph Claps had no comment as he arrived for Thursday’s hearing.

Earlier this month, surveillance video showed Claps dropping a handgun at the criminal courts building, then picking it up.

CBS 2 learned a special prosecutor had not been appointed because of what the court is calling a “miscommunication.” The state’s attorney and attorney general both declined to handle the case citing a conflict of interest.

Claps’ attorney says this a difficult time for his 70 year-old client.

“He’s always been on the side of law enforcement,” said attorney Thomas Breen. “Even though it’s not a terribly serious misdemeanor, it’s tough to be accused at this point in time in his life.”

The next hearing for Judge Claps is set for August 9.