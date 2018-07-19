  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–A statewide amber alert has been issued in Indiana for a missing 9-year-old boy, who police say is in “extreme danger.”

Police say the boy, John Gyuriak, was last seen Wednesday around 11 p.m. in South Bend.

amber alert CANCELED: Amber Alert for Missing Indiana Boy

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in Indiana for 9-year-old John Gyuriak.

He was last seen wearing a red Derrick Rose Chicago Bulls jersey with black Under Armor athletic shorts.

He was with 29-year-old Areca Nicole Gyuriak when he was last seen. The two were in a 2008 Dodge Charger.

Contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611 or 911 with information.