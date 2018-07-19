Filed Under:AMBER Alert, Areca Nicole Gyuriak, Indiana Amber Alert, Indiana Police, John Gyuriak, Missing Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)–A statewide amber alert has been issued in Indiana for a missing 9-year-old boy, who police say is in “extreme danger.”

Police say the boy, John Gyuriak, was last seen Wednesday around 11 p.m. in South Bend.

amber alert Amber Alert Issued For Indiana Boy

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in Indiana for 9-year-old John Gyuriak.

He was last seen wearing a red Derrick Rose Chicago Bulls jersey with black Under Armor athletic shorts.

He was with 29-year-old Areca Nicole Gyuriak when he was last seen. The two were in a 2008 Dodge Charger.

Contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611 or 911 with information.