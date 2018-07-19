CHICAGO (CBS)–More than 100 residents were displaced by a fire that broke out at a suburban condo complex in Palos Heights Wednesday.

It took firefighters at least eight hours to extinguish the blaze, which started on a balcony and spread to three of the four buildings in the complex.

The fire started at 1:30 p.m. and damaged 96 condos.

Firefighters from about fifty departments battled the blaze well into the night as residents watched in disbelief.

Investigators are still trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar, Dana Kozlov and Roseanne Tellez contributed to this report.