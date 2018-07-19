CHICAGO (CBS) — Baseball season is only halfway over, but it’s already time for football. Thursday marked day one of the Bears training camp at Olivet Nazarene in Bourbonnais. This is the first training camp under the Bears’ new Head Coach, Matt Nagy.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reports the annual rite of mid-summer comes a week early this year, as the Bears vets officially reported to camp Thursday.

The players get the extra week of practice, thanks to playing in the Hall of Fame Game.

On the outside, expectations are high for first-year Head Coach Matt Nagy, and especially for his second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

“I don’t like the word ‘expectations.’ That gets used a lot. We just want him to control what he can control and go out and play. There’s gonna be hiccups in that first game. We just grow as the games go by,” Nagy said.

“I feel a lot more comfortable. Be myself, earned their respect, just excited about this season,” said Trubisky.

Top-pick Roquan Smith remains unsigned, but GM Ryan Pace is optimistic he’ll be here soon. The Bears first practice will take place Friday. It is closed to the public. The first practice that will be open to fans is Saturday morning at 8:15. Gates open at 7:30 a.m.