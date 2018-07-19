Studio City, Calif. (CBSLA/CBS Local) — Here’s a story…of a lovely listing. The Studio City home known as “The Brady Bunch house” because its exteriors were used on the show is on the market for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home in the 11200 block of Dilling Street, adjacent to the Los Angeles River, is being offered for nearly $1.9 million, according to agent Ernie Carswell. He says the home is “the second most photographed home in the United States after the White House.”

The home was last sold in 1973 for $60,000.

Several homes in the area have been demolished recently, so the owners will give preference to bidders who want to keep the home intact, Carswell told the Los Angeles Times.

“The Brady Bunch” aired between 1969 and 1974.

