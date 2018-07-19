CHICAGO (CBS)–Three Chicago police officers are being credited with saving a man who tried to jump over a guardrail and onto the Kennedy Expressway Monday.

The incident started at 8 a.m. July 16 when a 55-year-old man was trying to lay down in the middle of the street on the 5500 block of North Nagle Avenue.

Two off-duty officers who were nearby heard about what was happening on the police radio and rushed to help Lt. Antonio Baio, who responded to an emergency call.

As they arrived, the man rushed toward a guardrail overlooking I-90 and tried to scale the fence.

Before he could jump, Baio reached for the man’s waist and pulled him back. The off-duty officers, who weren’t named in a press release from Chicago police, grabbed the man’s arms and helped guide him back away from the highway.

The man was being treated at Resurrection Hospital this week.