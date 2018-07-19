CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators say the massive fire at the condo complex in northwest suburban Prospect Heights was accidental. They say they are looking into claims the fire was caused by a child playing with fire.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports fire officials are working to put out hotspots after flames rekindled Thursday night.

BREAKING: Several fire departments are now back at the scene of massive condo fire in Prospect Heights. It appears the fire started again. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/SEHLNzquLr — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) July 20, 2018

Earlier Thursday, residents returned to the condo complex to try to find any remaining personal items in their homes.

Enrique Diaz and his son say they are left with a garbage bag of belongings and a few items they could quickly get their hands on when leaving the burning building.

“We had 10 minutes to get our stuff out,” Diaz said. “It was full of smoke.”

Only a handful of residents at the River Trail condominiums were allowed back in Thursday. Most units were deemed unsafe for people to return after a massive fire tore through three of the four condo buildings Wednesday.

Only a skeleton of the structure remains.

Ana Soto says she’s waiting to get back into her condo and fears that her sentimental, irreplaceable items are gone forever.

“Pictures from 25 years ago, stuff that can’t be replaced,” she says she wishes she could save.

Donations came in by the cart-load as people lend a helping hand to those who were displaced.

Nearly 100 units were destroyed by the fire.

“I’m just hoping that whatever we brought will help someone in need,” said Natalia Olmos after donating items.

Among the frantic moments, one family desperately searched for their missing cat.

The fire is being called accidental. At this time, there is no criminal investigation.

Building inspectors will be back on site Friday in the hopes of allowing more people back into their homes to collect belongings.