MASON, Ohio (CBS Local) — A teenager’s email account was hacked after a fellow “Fortnite” player convinced him to hand over his username and password under the guise of offering help.

A news station in Ohio reports 13-year-old Jake Bates, of Mason, Ohio, was chatting with another player while playing the popular video game.

The player told Bates that he could give him more skins for his character if Bates gave him his username and password, but when the player logged into Bates’ account, he also took over Bates’ email account, changing the passwords, recovery passwords and phone number.

Bates said the player also had access to his credit card number and any personal information in his emails.

To add insult to injury, the player also killed Bates’ “Fortnite” character. The teen had spent hundreds of dollars on the characters since he started playing the game.

“It says on the game not to give your information out and, ya know, I’m like, it’s a lesson learned,” Amy Bates, Jake’s mother, said.

Jake and his mother said they have filed a complaint with “Fortnite” developer Epic Games.