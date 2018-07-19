CHICAGO (CBS) — A car crashed into a family pizzeria in Westmont Thursday night, but the restaurant will reopen for normal business hours Friday.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Papa Passero’s restaurant.

People dining inside Papa Passero’s said they heard a loud crash, then rushed to the exit to see what happened.

The patio and banquet room were damaged in the accident. No one was severely injured.

The restaurant staff says a man in his late 50s was in the process of parking outside. They say he may have had difficulty with his shoe or became disoriented, eventually hitting the gas and plowing into Papa Passero’s with enough force to hit through a patio gate, furniture, and into one of the walls.

“Luckily nobody was on the patio. Nobody was in either one of the party rooms, so we were very lucky,” said Laura Trilla, the restaurant’s owner.

There were at least 50 people inside the restaurant at the time. No one was in the path of the car.

The restaurant has been family-owned for more than 40 years. They say this accident is the most shocking and bizarre night of operation.

The driver suffered minor injuries, but once he was out, stayed for a bite to eat in the restaurant.

The restaurant believes it can continue business, despite the damage.

There is no information on how much the damage will cost to repair at this time.