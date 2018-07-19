KENTWOOD, Mich. (CBS Local) – Twin sisters Monica Sparks and Jessica Ann Tyson are so much alike that both are running for public office in Michigan.

However, the similarities between the sisters probably end there as Jessica is running as a Republican and Monica is running as a Democrat. Jessica is running to become Kent County Commissioner in the 13th district.

Motivated by the decision, Monica entered the race to become commissioner of the 12th district. “The reason that I’m standing as a Democrat is funny because she said the same thing but we just see through two different lenses,” Sparks said, via KFVS.

Twin sisters run for office – one as Republican, one as Democrathttps://t.co/eaQhdfDiqy pic.twitter.com/RqhSLVyzbP — KFVS News (@kfvsnews) July 18, 2018

The sisters tell local reporters that they are devoted to their respective parties and are endorsing each other’s challenger. “She’s my biggest cheerleader, and right now, I don’t have my biggest cheerleader,” Tyson explained.

The twins, who were separated from their mother as children and raised in foster care, say the pain of their childhood fuels them to do good for Kent County. “It’s so amazing just to be able to sit here and run for county commissioner,” Sparks added. “Left wing and the right wing belong to the same bird.”