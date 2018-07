CHICAGO (CBS) — Leaving pets inside a parked car on a summer day is dangerous as temperatures inside can quickly soar to fatal levels.

However, CBS 2 spotted an unusual scene in a suburban parking lot.

Customers at a Cracker Barrel in Romeoville stopped in for a meal and left their dog inside–with the car running.

They included a note that said: “Please don’t break windows … air conditioning is on!!!”

And hopefully the pooch gets a doggie bag!