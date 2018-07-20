CHICAGO (CBS)–An armed carjacking was reported Friday afternoon in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood.

A man and woman, both 33-years-old, were pulling out of a garage in a 2018 Range Rover on the 1700 block of North Wolcott around 1 p.m. when a silver Honda pulled up into the alley.

Two men with guns got out of the vehicle and demanded their belongings, according to police.

The suspects, described as black men in dark clothing, left the scene with the Range Rover and a wallet, purse and phones belonging to the victims.

No injuries were reported.