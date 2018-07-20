CHICAGO (CBS) — A proposal to rename a Chicago street in honor of Ida B. Wells is a step closer to reality.

The measure has passed the transportation committee and the full council is expected to approve it next Wednesday.

The section of Congress Parkway from Columbus Drive to the Eisenhower Expressway would be renamed after Ida B. Wells.

Wells was an African-American journalist and anti-lynching crusader from Chicago.

She is also credited with getting women in Illinois the right to vote 10 years ahead of women in other states.