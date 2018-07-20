CHICAGO (CBS) — A lightning strike hit a northwest suburban woman attending the Country Thunder Music Fest just over the Wisconsin border.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports the 22-year-old Woodstock woman is recovering in the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

“We literally heard like huge lightning bolts,” said Robert Kruse, a witness.

Around 12:30 Friday morning, one of the lightning bolts struck 22-year-old Brittney Prehn near the campground where music fans had gathered the night before.

A blue medical gloves mark the spot where she fell.

“Her shoe exploded off. Her other shoe was all black and burned and she had blood coming from her ears,” said Kruse.

Prehn was holding her cell phone at the time she was struck. Police say a bolt struck her in the ear and went through her body.

“The girl was bleeding out of her ears and was just on the ground, passed out,” said Tyler Hahn, another witness.

Emergency crews found Prehn unconscious, but still breathing. She was rushed to Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry for treatment before being transported to Loyola University Medical Center.

The Country Music Festival is scheduled to go on as planned. Event organizers warn concert-goers to take cover at any sign of severe weather.