CHICAGO (CBS)–The owners of the iconic gold pyramid house say they may be forced to demolish it after a devastating fire. 

The fire caused an estimated 3 million in damage to the Wadsworth home, which is also a tourist attraction.

No one was touring the house when the fire started.

The 80-year-old homeowner and designer who has dementia was inside the home in his wheelchair when the fire started. His caregiver and fire officials were able to get him out of the home safely.

pyramid fire Pyramid House Owners Plan To Rebuild

A family spokesperson said the home would be rebuilt if it’s torn down.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.